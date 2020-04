BRIEF-Turkcell Revises 2020 Guidance Due To Challenging Uncertain Period

April 28 (Reuters) - Turkcell:

* TURKCELL SAYS Q1 REVENUES UP 17% YEAR-ON-YEAR ON THE BACK OF THE SOLID ARPU PERFORMANCE OF TURKCELL TURKEY

* TURKCELL SAYS Q1 EBITDA UP 23% Y-O-Y AT 2.8 BILLION LIRA

* TURKCELL REVISES 2020 GUIDANCE DUE TO CHALLENGING, UNCERTAIN PERIOD, EXPECTS 10-12% REVENUE GROWTH AND EBITDA MARGIN RANGE OF 40-42% THIS YEAR

* TURKCELL SAYS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND LIMITED MOBILITY ARE EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT SEVERAL REVENUE LINES

* TURKCELL SAYS AIMS TO SUSTAIN DOUBLE-DIGIT TOPLINE GROWTH IN 2020