Sept 29 (Reuters) - TURKCELL:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES INCORPORATION OF A COMPANY IN TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS‍​

* COMPANY TO BE ESTABLISHED BY UNIT KIBRIS MOBILE TELEKOMÜNIKASYON BASED IN TRNC WITH A PAID-IN CAPITAL OF USD 100,000