March 28 (Reuters) - TURKCELL:

* TO ESTABLISH FOUNDATION CALLED “TURKCELL VAKFI” TO CARRY OUT CO’S AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES’ SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ACTIVITIES‍​

* TURKCELL ODEME VE ELEKTRONIK (TOHAS) AND/OR ANY OTHER UNIT TO JOIN AS FOUNDING SHAREHOLDER IN INCORPORATION OF “JOINT PAYMENT COMPANY”

* TO SET UP A MEAL CARD COMPANY BY OUR COMPANY'S SUBSIDIARY TOHAS AND/OR OTHER RELATED TURKCELL GROUP COMPANY