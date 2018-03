March 26 (Reuters) - TURKCELL:

* UNIT TURKCELL FINANSMAN SIGNS LOAN AGREEMENT WORTH EUR 100 MILLION WITH BANK OF CHINA

* MATURITY OF LOAN IS 3.5 YEARS AND ANNUAL INTEREST RATE IS EURIBOR PLUS 1.25 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)