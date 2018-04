April 9 (Reuters) -

* TURKEY’S DOGUS GROUP SAYS ENTERED PARTNERSHIP WITH SINGAPORE’S TEMASEK AND U.K-BASED METRIC CAPITAL - STATEMENT

* TURKEY’S DOGUS GROUP SAYS SOLD 17 PERCENT STAKE IN D.REAM INTERNATIONAL BV TO TEMASEK AND METRIC CAPITAL FOR $200 MILLION - STATEMENT (Istanbul Newsroom)