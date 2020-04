BRIEF-Turkish Airlines Takes Certain Actions To Decrease Operational Expenses And Increase Financial Liquidity

April 1 (Reuters) - TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO:

* TURKISH AIRLINES TAKING CERTAIN ACTIONS TO DECREASE THE OPERATIONAL EXPENSES AND INCREASE THE FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY OF THE COMPANY

* VOLUNTARY UNPAID LEAVE PROGRAM HAS BEEN INITIATED AND SHORT-TERM EMPLOYMENT ALLOWANCE APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE TO DECREASE PERSONNEL EXPENSES

* REDUCING OR POSTPONING SIGNIFICANT PART OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* EVALUATING NEW FINANCING OPTIONS TO KEEP THE LIQUIDITY LEVEL OF THE COMPANY STRONG

* NEGOTIATING WITH IMPORTANT SUPPLIERS TO REVISE THE PAYMENT SCHEDULE

* STUDYING ON DIFFERENT SCENARIOS AND ACTION PLANS RELATED TO THE TIMING AND EXPANSION OF THE OUTBREAK