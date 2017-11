Nov 28 (Reuters) -

* TURKISH GOLD TRADER REZA ZARRAB WILL TESTIFY FOR U.S. PROSECUTORS IN TRIAL OF TURKISH BANKER -U.S. PROSECUTOR AT COURT HEARING

* HALKBANK EXECUTIVE MEHMET HAKAN ATILLA IS ON TRIAL FOR CHARGES OF CONSPIRING TO EVADE U.S. SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN