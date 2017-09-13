FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group announces NZ$25 million equity raising
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 9:05 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group announces NZ$25 million equity raising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turners Automotive Group Ltd

* Announced NZ$25 million equity raising through an underwritten placement of new ordinary shares in Turners

* Placement has been fully underwritten at a fixed price of $3.02 per share.

* Turners has sought a trading halt from NZX and ASX pending completion of placement

* Turners also seeks to raise up to NZ$5 million through a non- underwritten SPP

* Expects to declare interim dividend for 1Q FY18 period, which is no less than 1Q FY17 interim dividend during October 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.