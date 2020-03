BRIEF-Turners Automotive Still Expects FY20 Net Profit Before Tax To Be Within Prior Guidance

March 31 (Reuters) - Turners Automotive Group Ltd:

* STILL EXPECT FY20 RESULT TO BE WITHIN PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF $28-$30M NET PROFIT BEFORE TAX

* EXPECTS ADVERSE IMPACTS IN 1H21

* DEFERRED COMPANY’S Q3 DIVIDEND AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE

* 3 OF GROUP’S 4 BUSINESSES: OXFORD FINANCE, DPL INSURANCE, EC CREDIT CONTROL, CONFIRMED AS “ESSENTIAL SERVICES”

* WORKING WITH LANDLORDS TO REDUCE RENT PAYMENTS OVER TIME OF LOCK DOWN, HAS LARGELY BEEN RECEIVED POSITIVELY BY OWNERS

* TOLD TEAMS THEY WILL BE PAID 100% OF THEIR BASE SALARY OVER 4-WEEK INITIAL COVID-19 LOCKDOWN PERIOD