March 13 (Reuters) - Turning Point Brands Inc:

* TURNING POINT BRANDS NAMES ROBERT LAVAN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; PROMOTES BRIAN WIGGINTON TO VICE PRESIDENT – FINANCE, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER AND BRAD BEARD TO VICE PRESIDENT – FINANCE, BUSINESS PLANNING

* ‍LAVAN WILL SUCCEED COMPANY’S PREVIOUS CFO, MARK STEGEMAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: