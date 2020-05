May 18 (Reuters) - Turning Point Therapeutics Inc:

* TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS INC - COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING TO ISSUE AND SELL $250 MILLION OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)