May 18 (Reuters) - Turning Point Therapeutics Inc:

* TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS - ANTICIPATE REPORTING PRELIMINARY DATA FROM MULTIPLE PHASE 2 COHORTS OF TRIDENT-1 IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2020

* TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS - PENDING SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF IND-ENABLING STUDIES, ANTICIPATE SUBMITTING AN IND FOR TPX-0131 IN EARLY 2021 Source text: [bit.ly/2WFzoJ4] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)