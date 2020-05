May 12 (Reuters) - Turning Point Therapeutics Inc:

* TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS, PROVIDES UPDATE ON OPERATIONS AND COVID-19 RESPONSE

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $381 MILLION EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATIONS INTO 2022

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ 1.69

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.66 — REFINITIV IBES DATA