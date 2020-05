May 29 (Reuters) - Turning Point Therapeutics Inc:

* TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS PRESENTS PRECLINICAL DATA FOR NOVEL RET INHIBITOR CANDIDATE, TPX-0046

* TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS - TPX-0046 DEMONSTRATED POTENT IN VITRO AND IN VIVO ACTIVITY AGAINST A RANGE OF RET ALTERATIONS

* TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS INC - A PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF TPX-0046 IN RET TKI-NAÏVE AND -PRETREATED PATIENTS IS ONGOING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: