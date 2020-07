BRIEF-Turning Point Therapeutics, Zai Lab Announce License Agreement For Repotrectinib In Greater China

July 7 (Reuters) - Zai Lab Ltd :

* TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS AND ZAI LAB ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR REPOTRECTINIB IN GREATER CHINA

* ZAI LAB LTD - ZAI LAB GRANTED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE REPOTRECTINIB IN GREATER CHINA

* ZAI LAB LTD - TURNING POINT TO RECEIVE $25 MILLION UPFRONT, POTENTIAL FOR FUTURE MILESTONES OF UP TO $151 MILLION AND ROYALTIES

* ZAI LAB LTD - TRIDENT-1 PHASE 2 REGISTRATIONAL STUDY OF REPOTRECTINIB TO OPEN ADDITIONAL SITES IN GREATER CHINA

* ZAI LAB LTD - ZAI LAB ANTICIPATES OPENING ADDITIONAL SITES FOR TRIDENT-1 PHASE 2 REGISTRATIONAL CLINICAL STUDY OF REPOTRECTINIB

* ZAI LAB LTD - TURNING POINT WILL ALSO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MID-TO-HIGH TEEN ROYALTIES BASED ON ANNUAL NET SALES OF REPOTRECTINIB IN GREATER CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: