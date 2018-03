March 12 (Reuters) - TurnKey Vacation Rentals:

* TURNKEY VACATION RENTALS RAISES $31 MILLION IN SERIES D FINANCING

* TURNKEY VACATION RENTALS - SECURED $31 MILLION IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY ADAMS STREET PARTNERS, WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ALTOS VENTURES, 2 NEW INVESTORS​ Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)