BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Announces Q1 Material Mined Decreased 20% Over Q4'17 Due To Winter Weather Effects In January

April 17 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* TURQUOISE HILL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES - Q1 MATERIAL MINED DECREASED 20.0% OVER Q4’17 DUE TO WINTER WEATHER EFFECTS IN JANUARY, DIG-UNIT MAINTENANCE WORK IN Q1

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - Q1 MILL THROUGHPUT DECREASED 11.8% OVER Q4’17 DUE TO JANUARY PLANNED MAINTENANCE

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - COPPER PRODUCTION IN Q1’18 DECREASED 14.3% OVER Q4’17 MAINLY DUE TO LOWER THROUGHPUT AND SLIGHTLY LOWER GRADES

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION INCREASED 20.0% OVER Q4’17 DUE TO HIGHER GOLD GRADES FROM PHASE 4A AND AN INCREASE IN RECOVERY

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES - SEES OYU TOLGOI PRODUCE 125,000 TO 155,000 TONNES OF COPPER AND 240,000 TO 280,000 OUNCES OF GOLD IN CONCENTRATES FOR 2018