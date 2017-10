Oct 4 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

* Conducted a financial community mine site visit to Oyu Tolgoi on October 3-5, 2017

* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - 2018 mine plan for Oyu Tolgoi forecasts more gold production for year than anticipated in 2016 technical report

* Increased gold from Phase 4A in 2018 could be approximately 100,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: