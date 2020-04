BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Reports Q1 2020 Production, Provides Updates On Underground Development, Covid-19

April 16 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* TURQUOISE HILL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 PRODUCTION AND PROVIDES UPDATES ON UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT, COVID-19 AND POWER

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - FOR OYU TOLGOI, Q1 COPPER PRODUCTION OF 35,203 TONNES, A DECREASE OF 23% VERSUS Q1 2019

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - FOR OYU TOLGOI, Q1 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 26,154 OUNCES, A DECREASE OF 78% VERSUS Q1 2019

* TURQUOISE HILL - OYU TOLGOI NOTIFIED ITS PROJECT LENDERS THAT COVID-19 CONSTITUTES A FORCE MAJEURE EVENT UNDER ITS PROJECT FINANCE FACILITIES

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - CERTAIN SUPPLIERS OF OYU TOLGOI HAVE DECLARED FORCE MAJEURE ON THEIR CONTRACTS

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - FORCE MAJEURE BY CERTAIN SUPPLIERS OF OYU TOLGOI HAS NOT HAD A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS TO DATE