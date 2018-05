May 8 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* Q1 REVENUE $245.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $251.4 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES - OYU TOLGOI EXPECTED TO PRODUCE 125,000-155,000 TONNES OF COPPER & 240,000-280,000 OUNCES OF GOLD IN CONCENTRATES FOR 2018