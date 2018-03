BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.03

March 15 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* Q4 REVENUE $251.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $251.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COPPER PRODUCTION IN Q4’17 INCREASED 22.8% OVER Q3’17 AND GOLD PRODUCTION INCREASED 12.9% COMPARED TO Q3’17

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES- ‍OYU TOLGOI EXPECTED TO PRODUCE 125,000 - 155,000 TONNES OF COPPER ,240,000 TO 280,000 OUNCES OF GOLD IN CONCENTRATES IN 2018​

* ‍PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021​

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION FOR OPEN-PIT OPERATIONS​

* OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MILLION

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES - ‍ CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BILLION TO $1.2 BILLION FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT​

* ‍REVENUE OF $251.7 MILLION IN Q4’17 INCREASED 1.9% OVER Q3’17​

* QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 45300 TONNES VERSUS 45500 TONNES

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 35,000 OUNCES VERSUS 49,000 OUNCES‍​

* QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 45300 TONNES VERSUS 45500 TONNES

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 35,000 OUNCES VERSUS 49,000 OUNCES‍​

* QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VERSUS 273000 OUNCES