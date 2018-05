BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Says Board Has Undertaken Review Of Matters Raised By Sailingstone Capital

May 3 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* TURQUOISE HILL BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROVIDES UPDATE ON SHAREHOLDER CORRESPONDENCE

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES - BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES - BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN "CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING"