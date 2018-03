Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* OYU TOLGOI TO LIFT FORCE MAJEURE

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - OYU TOLGOI WILL LIFT FORCE MAJEURE NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - OYU TOLGOI WILL LIFT FORCE MAJEURE NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - EXPECTS ANY FORCE MAJEURE-RELATED SALES IMPACT TO BE MADE UP OVER NEXT FEW QUARTERS