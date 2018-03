March 6 (Reuters) - Turtle Beach Corp:

* TURTLE BEACH ANNOUNCES AMENDED AND IMPROVED DEBT AGREEMENTS

* TURTLE BEACH CORP - ‍AMENDED AGREEMENTS EXTEND LOANS TO 2023​

* TURTLE BEACH CORP - ‍AMENDED AGREEMENTS ALLOW CO TO USE FUNDS FROM TERM LOAN TO REDUCE SUBORDINATED DEBT​

* TURTLE BEACH CORP - NET EFFECT OF THE CHANGES IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEREST SAVINGS OF AT LEAST $3.5 MILLION OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: