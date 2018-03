March 9 (Reuters) - Turtle Beach Corp:

* TURTLE BEACH CORP - ‍ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* TURTLE BEACH - ‍ABL AGREEMENT IS A $60 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY WITH DESIGNATED SUB-FACILITY LIMITS OF $48 MILLION FOR US BORROWERS AND $12 MILLION FOR UK BORROWER​

* TURTLE BEACH CORP - ‍ABL AGREEMENT TERMINATES ON MARCH 5, 2023​