April 9 (Reuters) - Turtle Beach Corp:

* TURTLE BEACH REPORTS STRONG SELECTED PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $39.5 MILLION TO $40.5 MILLION

* EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q1 OF 2018 TO RANGE BETWEEN $3.5 AND $4.5 MILLION

* EXPECT Q1 RESULTS TO ENABLE FURTHER REDUCTION IN DEBT OVER TIME AND SELECTIVE GROWTH INVESTMENTS