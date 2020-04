April 20 (Reuters) - Tus Environmental Science and Technology Development Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT RECEIVES REGULATORY APPROVAL TO ISSUE 1.5 BILLION YUAN ($212.11 million) WORTH OF COMMERCIAL PAPER, 1.5 BILLION YUAN WORTH OF MEDIUM-TERM NOTE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Vo4i8v Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0717 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)