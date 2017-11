Nov 13(Reuters) - Tus-Guhan Group Corp Ltd

* Says co’s controlling shareholder, a science and technology service firm, raised stake in the co to 25 percent (59.9 million shares) from 20 percent (47.9 million shares), during the period from June 7 to Nov. 8

