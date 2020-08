Aug 26 (Reuters) - Tus-Guhan Group Corp Ltd:

* SAYS TSINGHUA HOLDINGS PLANS TO SELL 107.7 MILLION SHARES IN CO’S INDIRECT CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER TUS HOLDINGS

* SAYS COMPANY'S OWNER MAY CHANGE AFTER THE TRANSACTION