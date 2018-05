May 4 (Reuters) - TUS International Ltd:

* SUZHOU QIYIZHI CONDITIONALLY TO ACQUIRE 3.876% EQUITY INTERESTS IN SUZHOU ZHIHUA FROM WUJIANG VC IN CONSIDERATION OF RMB15.5 MILLION

* FOLLOWING COMPLETION, GROUP TO HOLD ABOUT 51.54% STAKE IN SUZHOU ZHIHUA