Sept 28 (Reuters) - TUSK THERAPEUTICS:

* TUSK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ACQUIRED BY ROCHE

* TUSK THERAPEUTICS - DEAL INCLUDES ADDITIONAL CONTINGENT PAYMENTS OF UP TO EURO 585 MILLION BASED ON MILESTONES

* TUSK THERAPEUTICS LTD - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, TUSK’S SHAREHOLDERS TO GET UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF EURO 70 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: