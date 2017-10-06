FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TV Asahi Holdings to raise stake in three firms
#Broadcasting
October 6, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-TV Asahi Holdings to raise stake in three firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - TV Asahi Holdings Corp

* Says it plans to raise stake in Asahi Broadcasting Aomori Co., Ltd to 21.9 percent from 19.9 percent currently

* Says it plans to raise stake in Yamagata Television System, Inc to 23.5 percent from 19.9 percent currently

* Says it plans to raise stake in Asahi Broadcasting Nagano Co., Ltd to 21.3 percent from 19.3 percent currently

* Transaction will be implemented in October

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/p63Hyh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

