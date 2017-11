Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tva Group Inc:

* Qtrly loss per share $0.35

* Qtrly revenues C$140.8 mln versus C$131.6 mln‍​‍​

* Incurred ‍non-cash impairment charge of about $30 million for goodwill, $12.4 million for certain intangible assets in magazines segment​ in quarter