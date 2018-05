May 1 (Reuters) - TVA Group Inc:

* TVA GROUP TO DIVERSIFY CONTENT BY ACQUIRING TWO NEW SPECIALTY CHANNELS, ÉVASION AND ZESTE

* TVA GROUP INC - TO ACQUIRE SERDY MÉDIA INC. AND SERDY VIDÉO INC. GROUP OF COMPANIES FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $24 MILLION