March 24 (Reuters) - TVS Electronics Ltd:

* TO HALT OPERATIONS AT ALL MANUFACTURING PLANTS, OFFICES UNTIL MARCH 31

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS AFFECTED SUPPLY OF SOME COMPONENTS TO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN SERVICETEC SEGMENT

* THIS IS LIKELY TO IMPACT OUR PLANNED PRODUCTION AND VOLUME OF BUSINESS IN EXCESS OF 10% FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: