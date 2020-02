Feb 24 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd:

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IMPACTS TVS MOTOR COMPANY’S PRODUCTION IN FEBRUARY 2020

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS LED TO IMPACT ON SUPPLY OF CERTAIN COMPONENTS FOR PRODUCTION OF BS-VI VEHICLES

* SOME TIER II SUPPLIERS IMPACTED ADVERSELY WHICH WILL LEAD TO 10% DROP IN PLANNED PRODUCTION IN FEB.

* EXPLORING SUPPLIERS IN OTHER REGIONS AND ARE LOOKING TO LOCALISE WITHIN INDIA