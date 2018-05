May 1 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd:

* SAYS SALES GROWTH OF 24 PERCENT TO 304,795 UNITS IN APRIL 2018

* SAYS TOTAL TWO-WHEELERS REGISTERED GROWTH OF 21.7 PERCENT WITH SALES OF 293,418 UNITS IN APRIL 2018

* SAYS TOTAL EXPORTS GREW BY 53.6 PERCENT TO 61,798 UNITS IN APRIL 2018

* SAYS THREE-WHEELER SALES GREW BY 114.5 PERCENT TO 11,377 UNITS REGISTERED IN APRIL 2018