BRIEF-TVS Motor Company Feb Sales Falls

March 2 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd:

* FEB TOTAL SALES OF 253,261 UNITS VERSUS 299,353 UNITS YEAR AGO

* OUTBREAK OF PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS LED TO IMPACT ON SUPPLY OF CERTAIN COMPONENTS FOR PRODUCTION OF BS-VI VEHICLES

* TVS MOTOR COMPANY -CO’S TOTAL EXPORTS GREW BY 25% FROM 66,570 UNITS IN MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2019 TO 82,877 UNITS IN FEBRUARY 2020

* FEB TOTAL 2-WHEELER SALES 235,891 UNITS VERSUS 285,611 UNITS YEAR AGO

* FEB THREE-WHEELER SALES UP 26% TO 17,370 UNITS