April 2 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd:

* SAYS TOTAL TWO-WHEELERS REGISTERED GROWTH OF 25.8 PERCENT WITH SALES OF 315,765 UNITS IN MARCH 2018

* SAYS MARCH TOTAL SALES OF 326,659 VEHICLES VERSUS 256,341 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS TOTAL EXPORTS GREW BY 55 PERCENT TO 59,628 UNITS IN MARCH 2018

* SAYS THREE-WHEELER SALES GREW BY 103.2 PERCENT IN MARCH TO 10,894 UNITS