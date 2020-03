March 27 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd:

* CO, SUNDARAM-CLAYTON ANNOUNCE SPENDING OF 300 MILLION RUPEES TO SUPPORT NATIONWIDE EFFORTS TO COMBAT COVID-19

* MEASURES OF SPENDING INCLUDE MAKING & SUPPLYING 1 MILLION PROTECTIVE FACE MASKS FOR ESSENTIAL SERVICE PROVIDERS

* MEASURES OF SPENDING INCLUDE EVALUATING COLLABORATION WITH 3D PRINTING COS TO MAKE VENTILATORS TO SUPPORT HOSPITALS Source text: (reut.rs/33Rtkz6) Further company coverage: