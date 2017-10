BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox says executive chairman Rupert Murdoch's FY 2017 total compensation was $29.3 mln - SEC Filing ‍​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Twenty-first Century Fox Inc

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc says executive chairman K. Rupert Murdoch’s FY 2017 total compensation was $29.3 million versus $34.6 million in fy 2016 - SEC Filing ‍​

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc says CEO James R. Murdoch’s FY 2017 total compensation was $20.3 million versus $26.4 million in FY 2016 ‍​

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch‍​’s FY 2017 total compensation was $20.6 million versus $23.7 million in FY 2016

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc says CFO John P. Nallen's FY 2017 total compensation was $10.5 million versus $12.1 million in FY 2016 ‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2yw7FMa] Further company coverage: