Twin Disc Inc:

* TWIN DISC, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 SALES $65.35 MILLION VERSUS $45.08 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $6 MILLION TO $8 MILLION IN TOTAL FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MILLION COMPARED TO $46.4 MILLION AT JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: