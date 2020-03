BRIEF-Twin River Worldwide Holdings - Co, Rhode Island Properties, Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Suspended All Operations As Of Mar 14

March 16 (Reuters) - Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS - CO, RHODE ISLAND PROPERTIES, TWIN RIVER CASINO HOTEL, TIVERTON CASINO HOTEL, SUSPENDED ALL OPERATIONS AS OF MAR 14

* TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS - CURRENTLY UNABLE TO ACCURATELY PREDICT DURATION OF THIS BUSINESS DISRUPTION DUE TO COVID-19

* TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS - CURRENTLY UNABLE TO ACCURATELY PREDICT ULTIMATE FINANCIAL IMPACT COVID-19 DISRUPTION WILL HAVE ON CO

* TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS - EXPECTS IMPACT OF COVID-19 COULD HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR Q1 2020 AND POTENTIALLY THEREAFTER

* TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE - POSSIBLE OPERATIONS AT CO'S OTHER PROPERTIES COULD ALSO BE DISRUPTED IN FUTURE AS A RESULT OF EFFORTS TO MITIGATE SPREAD OF COVID-19