March 20 (Reuters) - Twinhead International Corp

* Says its stake in unit Durabook Americas Inc., will be deceased to 52 percent from 100 percent, due to share issue of unit, effective before end of March

* Says its unit plans to issue 461,538 shares at the price of $1 per share

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/rivC9c; goo.gl/3J8srd

