BRIEF-Twinleaf Management Llc Reports 5.03 pct Stake In One Group Hospitality Inc As Of March 27

March 28 (Reuters) - Twinleaf Management Llc

* TWINLEAF MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 5.03 PERCENT STAKE IN ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* TWINLEAF MANAGEMENT LLC-MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY RELATING TO BUSINESS, OPERATIONS FOR PURPOSES OF CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* TWINLEAF MANAGEMENT LLC- HAS HAD AND MAY CONTINUE TO HAVE CONVERSATIONS WITH OTHER STOCKHOLDERS OF GROUP HOSPITALITY

* TWINLEAF MANAGEMENT LLC- MAY SUGGEST ACTION THAT COULD RESULT IN AMONG OTHER THINGS, CHANGES IN PRESENT BOARD OR MANAGEMENT OF ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY Source text - bit.ly/2DZwEK1 Further company coverage: