BRIEF-Twintek Investment Holdings Says Expects Consolidated Net Loss In Range Of About HK$16 Mln To HK$20 Mln For Year

March 23 (Reuters) - Twintek Investment Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS IN RANGE OF ABOUT HK$16.0 MILLION TO HK$20.0 MILLION FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO POSTPONEMENTS IN PROJECT PROGRESS OF CERTAIN CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS

* SUPPLY OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS ESPECIALLY WOODEN FLOORING DEFERRED DELIVERY BY AT LEAST 30 DAYS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* CERTAIN CONSTRUCTION SITES ALSO TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED, WHICH FURTHER AFFECTED FY FINANCIAL RESULT OF GROUP