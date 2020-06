June 3 (Reuters) - Twist Bioscience Corp:

* TWIST BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* TWIST BIOSCIENCE - INTENDS TO OFFER & SELL UP TO $100 MILLION OF SHARES IN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* TWIST BIOSCIENCE - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SCALE INVESTMENT IN RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: