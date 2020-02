Feb 6 (Reuters) - Twist Bioscience Corp:

* TWIST BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AGILENT

* TWIST BIOSCIENCE WILL PAY AGILENT $22.5 MILLION

* TWIST BIOSCIENCE-SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO RESOLVE ALL CLAIMS, COUNTERCLAIMS IN TRADE SECRET LITIGATION FILED BY ON FEB 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: