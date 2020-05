May 6 (Reuters) - Twist Bioscience Corp:

* TWIST BIOSCIENCE IDENTIFIES COMPETITIVE ANTIBODIES FOR SARS-COV-2

* TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP - FUNCTIONAL ANTIBODIES IDENTIFIED TO S1 SPIKE PROTEIN AND ACE2 CELLULAR RECEPTOR

* TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP - EXPECT TO REFINE & OPTIMIZE ANTIBODY LEADS, AND SCALE UP THOSE COMPOUNDS FOR IN VITRO FUNCTIONAL TESTING