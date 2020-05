BRIEF-Twist Bioscience Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

May 7 (Reuters) - Twist Bioscience Corp:

* TWIST BIOSCIENCE REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.85

* Q2 REVENUE $19.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $18.3 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.76 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TWIST BIOSCIENCE - TOTAL ORDERS RECEIVED FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2020 WERE $24.6 MILLION, COMPARED TO $16.7 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD OF FISCAL 2019

* BELIEVE IT IS PRUDENT TO WITHDRAW FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: